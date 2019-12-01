MINFORD - Rosie Cordle, 92, of Minford, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord, Friday, November 29, 2019, at Minford Retirement Center. She was born May 11, 1927, in Morgan County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Johnnie and Millie Gambill Wright. Rosie served the Lord for over 80 years and has earned her reward in heaven. She was a personal care assistant for more than 25 years and attended Rubyville Community Church.

She is survived by her seven children, Darrell (Anna) Cantrell of Beaver, Jeanetta (Henry) Collins of Minford, Larry Cantrell of Minford, Sue (David) Collins of Pataskala, Vess (Penny) Jordan of Beaver, Herb (Rosie) Jordan of Beaver, Mike (Jill) Jordan of Beaver; 17 grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren, and two stepchildren. She was a loving mother and mamaw who left to them her legacy of serving the Lord and being ready for heaven. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Cantrell, Vess Jordan, and Burns "Bob" Cordle. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Minford Retirement Center for their years of loving care of Rosie and a special thanks to SOMC Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Rubyville Community Church with Pastors Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer officiating. Burial will be at Cordle Cemetery in Pike County, Ohio. Friends may call at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.