ROSALIE CONLEY

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Rosalie Conley, 66, of Franklin Furnace, passed away March 12, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born March 12, 1953, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late James Everett and Edith Clara Arn Lewis.

Rosalie was housekeeping supervisor at the Portsmouth Holiday Inn for 30 years and she enjoyed doting on her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Paula Dee (Jeremy Rogers) Mitchell and Bridget (Chris) Welch, all of Franklin Furnace; her longtime companion, Silas Edward "Eddie" Runyon, Jr.; and three grandchildren, Leslie Mitchell, Cody Kaveski and Jonathan Mitchell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Evan D. Fisher officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

