GROVEPORT — Roxanna Adams(McGraw) 58 of Groveport, OH passed away at her home after a long fought battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 . She was born on July 1st, 1961 in Portsmouth, OH and was employed at Aleris in Ashville OH for over 22 years.

Roxanna is survived by her significant other of over 17 years, Cash Webb; son, Jason Wright of Kingston GA; daughter, Melisa (Josh) Henry of Ashville, OH; 5 grandchildren, Alexus, Jake, Nic, Joshua and Jaci. her mother, Dorothy McGraw of South Shore KY and 2 brothers, Robert McGraw of Otway, OH and Scott McGraw of Newtonsville, OH.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph E McGraw and brother, Dale McGraw.

Funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Community Bible Church on Fairground Road in Lucasville, with Pastor Joey Nelson officiating and interment to follow at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8pm on Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.adkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com