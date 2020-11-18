1/
Roy Chaffin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MINFORD – Roy Richard Chaffin, Sr., 77, of Minford went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 7, 2020 at SOMC. Born December 14, 1942 to the late Henry and Effie Cooper Chaffin, he was retired from ODOT, had worked at Empire Detroit Steel, and Pastored several area churches.

He is survived by two sons, Richard (Sheri) Chaffin, Ronald (Christina) Chaffin; six grandchildren, Justin, Greg, Zach, Jacob, Shavon, Billy; three great-grandchildren, Sladen, Alyssa;, Sonny one great great granddaughter, Jewel; two brothers, Lawrence Chaffin, Terry Chaffin, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Matthews Chaffin on October 8, 2013 whom he married September 3, 1966, and brothers and sisters, Ann, Mitchell, John, Charles, Chester "Hank", Lucy, and Larry.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Garvin Cemetery in Otway. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved