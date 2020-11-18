MINFORD – Roy Richard Chaffin, Sr., 77, of Minford went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 7, 2020 at SOMC. Born December 14, 1942 to the late Henry and Effie Cooper Chaffin, he was retired from ODOT, had worked at Empire Detroit Steel, and Pastored several area churches.

He is survived by two sons, Richard (Sheri) Chaffin, Ronald (Christina) Chaffin; six grandchildren, Justin, Greg, Zach, Jacob, Shavon, Billy; three great-grandchildren, Sladen, Alyssa;, Sonny one great great granddaughter, Jewel; two brothers, Lawrence Chaffin, Terry Chaffin, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Matthews Chaffin on October 8, 2013 whom he married September 3, 1966, and brothers and sisters, Ann, Mitchell, John, Charles, Chester "Hank", Lucy, and Larry.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Garvin Cemetery in Otway. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.