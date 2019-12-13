PORTSMOUTH- Roy H. Fannin, 95, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Dec. 12, 2019 in Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born in Fullerton, Kentucky, Aug. 24, 1924, a son of the late Mordecai and Shirley Farley Fannin. Roy was a Minister most of his life and a proud WWII Navy Veteran Quartermaster 2nd Class.

Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dearth Fannin, daughter, Sally Fannin Maddix, four brothers, Ralph, Ray, Elva and Joe Fannin, one sister, Melda Cope.

Surviving are four children, Rolene (David) Hopkins of Peebles, Ohio, Lewis (Roberta) Fannin of South Shore, Kentucky, Nancy (Walt Jr.) Johnson of South Shore, Kentucky and Mary (Steve) Shelton of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, one brother, Harold E. Fannin of Englewood, Ohio,eleven grandchildren, Roberta Eveland (Little Birdie), David Hopkins, Greg Fannin, Frank Maddix, Kevin Fannin, Stephen Hopkins, Daniel Hopkins, James Maddix, Jeff Fannin, Shane Henderson and Ryan Shoemaker, seventeen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Dave Hopkins, officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 till 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 and from 11 a.m. till the service hour at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Military Graveside services by James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com