ROY WILLIAM HESS

PORTSMOUTH —Roy William Hess, 62 of Portsmouth died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home. He was born February 6, 1956, in Portsmouth to the late Eugene and Mary Hess Conschafsky. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Allen Conschafsky. He was a United States Army Veteran and loved motorcycles.

Roy is survived by a brother, David F. (Sherry) Conschafsky, several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Tabby.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Oswego Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences and donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.