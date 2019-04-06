Obituary
Print

Roy Hess

  |   Visit Guest Book

ROY WILLIAM HESS

PORTSMOUTH —Roy William Hess, 62 of Portsmouth died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home. He was born February 6, 1956, in Portsmouth to the late Eugene and Mary Hess Conschafsky. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Allen Conschafsky. He was a United States Army Veteran and loved motorcycles.

Roy is survived by a brother, David F. (Sherry) Conschafsky, several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Tabby.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Oswego Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences and donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.