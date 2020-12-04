1/2
Roy Joseph
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH —Roy Lee Joseph, 88, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born August 1, 1932, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Edna Earl Joseph and Dorothy Mae Brandenburg Stevenson.

Roy retired after 33 years as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion James Dickey Post #23. Roy was a 1951 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a Boneyfiddle Marble Champion. A devoted husband, his family was his focus in life and Roy was a magnificent and loving father.

Surviving are his wife, Ida Louise James Joseph, whom he married December 4, 1951, in Portsmouth; a son, Roy Lee (Linda) Joseph, Jr. of St. Joseph, MO; three daughters, Nancy Louise Rigsby, Karen Lynette Joseph and Cynthia Jean Buffy Southern, all of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Joshua (Angela) Joseph, Amber (Joshua) Kay, Misty (Michael) Myrice, Chaze Southern and Shamicah Southern; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Carrie Joseph.

Private funeral services will be held under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with William Bratt officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. The American Legion James Dickey Post 23 Honor Detail will conduct military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scioto County MRDD, Attn: Lynne Webb, 2619 Gallia St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved