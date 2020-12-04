PORTSMOUTH —Roy Lee Joseph, 88, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born August 1, 1932, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Edna Earl Joseph and Dorothy Mae Brandenburg Stevenson.

Roy retired after 33 years as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion James Dickey Post #23. Roy was a 1951 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a Boneyfiddle Marble Champion. A devoted husband, his family was his focus in life and Roy was a magnificent and loving father.

Surviving are his wife, Ida Louise James Joseph, whom he married December 4, 1951, in Portsmouth; a son, Roy Lee (Linda) Joseph, Jr. of St. Joseph, MO; three daughters, Nancy Louise Rigsby, Karen Lynette Joseph and Cynthia Jean Buffy Southern, all of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Joshua (Angela) Joseph, Amber (Joshua) Kay, Misty (Michael) Myrice, Chaze Southern and Shamicah Southern; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Carrie Joseph.

Private funeral services will be held under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with William Bratt officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. The American Legion James Dickey Post 23 Honor Detail will conduct military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scioto County MRDD, Attn: Lynne Webb, 2619 Gallia St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.