MYRTEL BEACH, SC-Roy Douglas Wolfe, age 64, went home into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 21, 2020, Waccamaw Community Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC, with his loving wife Donna Wolfe by his side. He died after a valiant fight with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Deloris Martin Wolfe and one brother, Marvin Wolfe.

In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by his children, Randy (Lyla) Wolfe and Robin (Robert) Lunsford, two grandchildren, Xander and Archer Lunsford; his sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Mike Sissel; three brothers and sisters-in-law Ted and Brenda Wolfe, John and Debbie (deceased) Wolfe, and Tony and Missy Wolfe; and all their families including several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as a host of cousins and friends that will all miss him dearly. He will also be missed by his constant companion, his dog Maggie.

Doug enjoyed being an EMT in his early career, working at Nile Township and Portsmouth Ambulance. He worked at USEC in Piketon, OH and for the Water Works in the Carolinas. Doug also worked for Jeff Brant Funeral Home and Pennington Funeral Home. He was a rural newspaper carrier for the Portsmouth Daily Times as well. He was very active as a church elder and in the prayer ministry. He wanted everyone to know Jesus as their personal Savior.

Doug's family and friends will always remember him for his selfless giving-nature and his love of the Lord.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 am at Life Church, 1701 S. Island. Rd., Georgetown, SC 29440. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to New Life Church, P. O. Box 2154, Georgetown SC 29442.

—