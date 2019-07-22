RUBY M. HALL

LANCASTER — Ruby May Hall, 99, of Lancaster, a longtime Portsmouth resident, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Lancaster. She was born May 17, 1920 in Elliott County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Walter Emory and Lahoma Ratliff Sparks.

Ruby was a 1939 Portsmouth High School graduate and she retired after 42 years at the Portsmouth Kroger Co. where she worked as a cashier. Ruby loved to shop, especially at Dollar General and she was a member of the U.F.C.W. union.

She was preceded in death Oct. 24, 2008 by her husband, Joseph A. Hall, whom she married in Portsmouth March 29, 1945. After retirement, the couple moved to Ft. Myers, FL and then to Lancaster to be close to family.

Surviving are two nieces, Beth (Joe) Forquer and Diana Davis; two nephews, Bob (Beth) Sparks and Dan Sparks; and their families.

Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Harold Sparks and Elwood "Corky" Sparks; and three nephews, Harold E. Sparks, Gary Sparks, and Larry Woodrum.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. John Gowdy officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral home at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.