Ruby Martin
PORTSMOUTH-Ruby Ann Martin, 83, of Portsmouth passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth.

Born January 14, 1937 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Cecil and Kelsie (Brame) Nibert, she was a Head Cook at Martin Marietta, and attended Portsmouth Apostolic Church in New Boston.

She is survived by two sons, Keith Powell of Cincinnati, Steve Nibert of Gallipolis; five grandchildren, Joshua Gallager, Meghan Powell, Brittany Powell, Angela Dawn Cordell, Steve Nibert, Jr.; nine great grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Loper of Florida.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Portsmouth Apostolic Church in New Boston with Rev. Randy Shintzius and Shannon Compton officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the church from Noon to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edfh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
