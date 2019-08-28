Ruby Mills (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Wolfe-Nelson Funeral Home - Sciotoville
5951 Gallia Street
Sciotoville, OH
45662
(740)-776-2811
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
115 Bierly Road
Portsmouth, OH
View Map
Obituary
SCIOTOVILLE — Ruby Mills, age 77, of Sciotoville, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. She was born February 23, 1942 in Wolverhampton, England to Frank and Catherine (John) Howard. Ruby's life revolved around her family and her faith. A real "people person", she loved to host people in her home, crocheting, and collecting magnets. She was a Jehovah's Witness and her life centered around serving God, the ministry, and her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Sophie Mitchell of Sciotoville, Bessie (Joe) Fitch of Rigrish Addition, and Julie Thompson of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Peter and Tony; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, George and John; sister, Tina.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 115 Bierly Road, Portsmouth, OH. Fond memories of Ruby and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
