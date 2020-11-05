SCIOTOVILLE-Ruby Stamper Williams, 93, of Sciotoville, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Ruby was born October 14, 1927 in Portsmouth, OH to the late William and Cora Johnson Stamper. She was a high school graduate and worked as a trim fitter at Selby Shoe Co. She was of the Methodist faith. Ruby was devoted to her grandkids and great grandkids, playing tennis and her cats. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Williams, whom she married April 5, 1951 in Sciotoville, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Blanch Stamper and her twin sister, Ruth Caulley. Ruby is survived by a son, Eric (Nancy) Williams of Newark, OH; two daughters, Sue (Mike) Schomburg and Sharon (RJ) Conley; six grandchildren, Garrick (Kristie) Schomburg, Leslie (Duane) Johnson, Erica (Adam) Lesch, JT (Mariah) Conley, Garrett (Alyssa) Williams and Cori (Justin) Cooper and eleven great grandchildren, Lexie, Lainie, Brady, Lea, Jaxon, Emory, Josie, Emmett, Ensley, Carlie, and Lane.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Private family graveside services will be 11:00 am Monday, November 9, 2020 at Memorial Burial Park with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, those attending the services will be ask to wear masks and practice social distancing. The funeral home does not provide masks. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.