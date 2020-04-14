WHEELERSBURG - Ruia M. (Adkins) Clinger, age 90, of Wheelersburg, passed into the loving hands of her precious Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020. Surviving are her five children, Gary (Brenda) Clinger of Belle, WV, Sheila (Ronald) Jackson of Minford, Anita (Clinton) Fouch of Piketon, Cathy (Adam) Forshey of Wheelersburg, and Jeffory (Patsy) Clinger of Piketon; 14 grandchildren, Traci Brantley, Gary Clinger, II, Lisa Lowder, Eric and Kirk Jackson, Clinton, Gregory, and Jonathan Fouch, Marilyn (Josie) Collier, Aimee Ward, Adam Forshey, Jr., Megan Noble, Annie and Zachory Clinger; 32 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her sisters, Delphia Maggard of Wheelersburg, Wanda Hurst of Hamilton, Emily (Harold) Elkins of Bellefontaine, and Sharon (Louis) Rawlins of Wheelersburg; brother, Howard "Joe" (Anna) Adkins of Wheelersburg. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Archie Clinger; her parents, Alvin and Anna Adkins; brothers, William "Jackie", Earl, Raymond, Ronald, and Marvin Adkins; and one sister, Wilma Rawlins.

Ruia was born in Elliott County, KY on January 20, 1930 and was the eldest of 12 children. She was often heard saying that she was taking care of babies when she was just a baby. Her family meant all the world to her and her passing leaves an ache in all their hearts. Though she traveled, she was never as happy as she was when she was with family. She was a homemaker and never too busy to take time to play games with the children and grandchildren, cook up special meals, shop, and enjoy parties.

A special thank you to SOMC Hospice nurses and caregivers for the time and attention given to Ruia during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be private for the family due to the national health advisories. They will be held at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Louis Rawlins officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Fond memories of Ruia and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.