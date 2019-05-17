RUSSELL HARNESS

LUCASVILLE — Russell G. Harness, 90, of Lucasville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the home of his son in Chesapeake, Virginia.

He was born July 27, 1928 in Lucasville, a son of the late John B. and Hazel E. Noel Harness.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. Shepherd Harness, December 5, 2006; four sisters and their husbands, Jean (James) Ervin, Maxine (Richard) Spangenberg, Majorie (Kenneth) Nishwitz, and Vivian (Jerry) Gladman; three brothers and wife, Robert (Alice) Harness, Dale Harness, Harold Harness, and infant brother Richard Harness.

Russell is survived by two sons, Larry (Yujie) Harness and David (Jenny) Harness both of Chesapeake, VA; three grandchildren, Heather McFarland, Quinten Harness, and Erin Wetherington; four great-grandchildren, Okivia, Ridley, Caleb, and Cooper; and his sister-in-law, Gale Harness of LaFountaine, Indiana.

Russell retired as a Car Repairman from Norfolk & Southern Railroad and was a member of Candy Run United Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Candy Run United Baptist Church with Elders Arvil Murray Jr., John Daniels, and Dave Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662.