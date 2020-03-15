BEAVER – Russell Eugene Hubbard, 69, of Beaver, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 13, 2020, at OSU James Cancer Center in Columbus. Born November 27, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late James Frank and Lillian (Bacchi) Hubbard, he was a railroad engineer for N/S, and a conductor for Conrail and the New Jersey Transit for a total of 45 years. He attended Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church. He had a passion and zest for life and lived life to the fullest. Russell loved his family dearly and they were everything to him. He had a love for his Italian heritage.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Regina "Jeanie" (Estep) Lynn Hubbard; two sons, Jesse (Kristena) Hubbard, Cody (Christi) Hubbard; three grandchildren, Hayden Hubbard, Jackson Hubbard, Dawson Hubbard, and two brothers, Jimmy Hubbard and Andy Hubbard.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Peter Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.