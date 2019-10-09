PORTSMOUTH —James C. "Jim" Russell of Portsmouth, OH went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, OH. He was born May 18, 1940 in Portsmouth, OH a son of the late Roy and Nancy Clark Russell.

He lived in Portsmouth, OH all of his life except when he was serving his country in the Air Force.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Marilee Stephenson Russell.

Surviving are two sisters; Mrs. Avanell (George) Erwin and Mildred Russell; one stepson, Andrew S. Horne; two nieces, Mrs. Carolyn (Joseph) McKinnon and Ms. Jennifer Erwin; three nephews, Ted Sutton of Portsmouth, OH, Roger (Lisa) Adkins of Marysville, OH and Scott (Lisa) Stephenson of South Portsmouth, KY along with a host of friends throughout the country who will sadly miss him. He will be sorely missed by all.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Pastor Mark Lilly officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour at 1 P.M.

James and Marilee's love for animals was legend. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sierra's Haven, 80 Easter Drive Portsmouth, OH 45662

Military graveside rites by James Dickey American Legion Post #23 Portsmouth, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.mortonhuntfh.com