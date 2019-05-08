RUSSELL MADDIX

SOUTH PORTSMOUTH — Russell Maddix, 92, of South Portsmouth, Kentucky went to be with his Lord, May 7, 2019 In Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Russell was born Oct. 21, 1926, a son of the late Harze and Lydia Maddix. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving in WWII from 1943-1949, a member of Unity Full Gospel Church, New Boston, Ohio.

Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Evans Maddix, July 20, 2016, one son, Darrell Maddix, two sisters, Emma Freeman and Sallie Jordan, six brothers, Homer Maddix, Harold Maddix, Wilford Maddix, Wayne Maddix, William Maddix and James Maddix.

Surviving are his wife, Helen M. Maddix, two sons, Richard (Laura) Maddix of Orono, Maine, Edward R. Maddix of Michigan, one daughter, Sharon Row of Michigan, steps sons, Phillip (Missy) Marcum of Lucasville, Ohio, Charles Marcum of Florida, step daughter, Tabitha (Tim) Smalley of Mcdermott, Ohio, five grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Christian, Liam and Andy, many great grand-children, special friends, John Howard, Skip Leslie, Morgan Traylor and Paul Henry.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Pastor Jack Howard, officiating. Burial will follow in Brickunion Cemetery, Greenup, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home one hour prior to service time at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Military gravesides services will be by James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com