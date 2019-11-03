WHEELERSBURG-Ruth Ann Lewis, 92, of Wheelersburg, went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, November 1, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Ruth was born on October 7, 1927, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary York Bowen. Ruth Ann graduated from Wheelersburg High School in 1945. She was a graduate of Ohio University and taught 6th grade at Wheelersburg Elementary School. She was a faithful member of Wheelersburg Baptist Church and she was a founding member of the Wheelersburg Garden Club. Ruth Ann loved spending time with her family, studying her Bible and working in her yard. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, William McKinley Lewis, three infant sons and a special daughter-in-law, Rebecca Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jane Pettigrew, Phyllis Davish and Dianna Archangeli and by her brothers Tom Bowen and Alan Bowen. Ruth is survived by her children, Michael Lewis, Rebecca (Pete) Phillips and Melissa (Lee) Blair and by her grandchildren, Rachel (James) LeMaster, Christopher (Jennifer) Lewis, Nathanael Weaver, Alexandra (Max) Liles and Kathryn Risden and her great-grandchildren Ian Lewis, Cooper Liles, Bowen Liles and Kaizen Liles. Ruth is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Sharon (Ray) Moore, Bruce (Cindy) Bowen, John (Mendy) Bowen, Tim (Kathy) Bowen, Russ (Suzy) Bowen, Melanie Parlin, Mike (Lora) Bowen, Leah (Dean) Miller, Pete (Tammy) Bowen, Chuck (Lisa) Bowen and Julie (Troy) Spradlin and her special friend and sister-in-Christ Fox Hunt and many cousins, nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name to SOMC Hospice at 2201 25th Street in Portsmouth, Ohio would be a lovely way to remember her.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Wheelersburg Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Brandt officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg 6:00-8:00 pm Monday, November 4, 2019, and at Wheelersburg Baptist Church from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service hour on Tuesday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.