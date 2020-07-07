PORTSMOUTH-Ruth Viola Arnett, 72, of Portsmouth, formerly of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth. Ruth was born August 20, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late Willard E. Finn and Lula Hazel Price Finn. Ruth was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School in the class of 1965 and was employed for 18 years as an office manager for K-Mart, she also sold Real Estate and had been a lay delegate for Wheelersburg United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi; a half-brother, Wayne "Mick" Finn and a son, Jeffrey Dallas Ratcliff, who passed away December 21, 2016 at the age of 45. Ruth is survived by her husband, John Arnett whom she married September 25, 1993 in Wheelersburg. Also surviving is a daughter, JoAnne Ratcliff; a sister, Donna; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 1:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Interment will follow in Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12:00 pm until the 1:00 pm service. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.