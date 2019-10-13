MINFORD-Ruth Ann Buckler, 77, of Minford, formerly of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at SOMC Hospice.

She was born July 25, 1942, in Lucasville, a daughter of the late William Donald and Laura Elizabeth "Betty" Carroll Morgan.

Ruth was a retired Nanny and homemaker and a member of the Cook Road Baptist Church.

She is survived by five sons, William Arthur "Bill" (Rita) Buckler of Lucasville, Thomas Joseph (Christina) Cassady of Galloway, Ohio, Curtis (Valerie) Buckler of Friendship, James Allen (Julie) Buckler of Clarktown, and John Curtis (Sarah) Buckler of Lucasville; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Francis Stephenson of Rotunda Beach, Florida.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Larry Parks officiating. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.