MINFORD – Ruth Ann Conkey, 82, of Minford went to be with the Lord, due to a brief illness with cancer, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born August 23, 1938 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Ellis and Mae Deiber Wells, she was a graduate of Stockdale High School and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, David Conkey; three children, Tena Conkey of Peebles, Jennie (Bob) Kimble of Lucasville, Scott (Rhonda) Conkey of Lucasville; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Tasha) Kimble, Kala (JJ) Riley, Logan (Kara) Conkey, Heath Kimble, Kelsey Conkey; two great grandchildren, Hunter and Mason Riley; three step grandchildren, Enka Markins, Sean (Ciara) Berry, Kylie Berry; two step great grandchildren, Lathan Markins, and soon arriving baby, aka "Freddie" Berry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Willard Wells, Elvin Wells, and Wayne Wells.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Bennett Cemetery in Minford with Pastors Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer officiating. Friends may call at the cemetery from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. The family requests that no gifts or flowers be sent and donations be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.