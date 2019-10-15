PORTSMOUTH — Ruth Jeanette Crisp, 91, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born April 9, 1928, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Charley and Gertrude Hendren Kirkendall Crisp. She was a member of the former First United Methodist Church and the Mixed M's Sunday School Class and Ruth Circle and was a member of Mabert Road Baptist Church. She was a 1948 graduate of Portsmouth High School and was proud to have been a life-long employee of General Telephone Company, (GTE), Portsmouth. She enjoyed working puzzles with her friends at Riverview Retirement Center.

She was the very best Aunt to her nieces who survive her, Patty (William) Bratt, of Portsmouth; Judy (Jim) Brown of Cheyenne, WY; and Kathy (Garry) Sexton of Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth, with interment at Sunset Gardens. Friends may call Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service.