Ruth Gulley
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE-Ruth Evelyn Gulley Age 88 of Washington Court House, formerly of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord September 11, 2020. She was born February 5, 1932 in Portsmouth to Alexis and Rebecca Lee (Jordan) Thompson. She graduated from Glenwood High School. On February 17, 1951 she was married to Raymond Gulley in New Boston. She worked as an elementary teachers aid for many years in New Boston, where she also was a secretary to the principal and librarian. Ruth was an accomplished pianist and organist. She played in many churches, but mostly at Temple Baptist where she retired after playing for 75 years. She enjoyed sewing, but more than anything enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren,

She is survived by four sons, James R. (Jean) Gulley of Wheelersburg, Joseph A. (Debbie) Gulley of Wheelersburg, Donald L. (Mary Lou) Gulley of Wheelersburg, Dallas O. (Donna) Gulley of Norcross, GA; four daughters, Elizabeth A. (Ed) Isenberger of Washington Court House, Mary C. Gulley of Portsmouth, Lori S. (Glenn) Cunningham of Wheelersburg, Pamela K. (Ray) White of Fayetteville, GA; 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, four children in infancy, and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church in Portsmouth with Pastor John Gowdy officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call Monday from 5 – 7 p.m. at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston, and Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to SOS Missionaries of Temple Baptist. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
(740) 456-4133
