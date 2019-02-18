RUTH HUGHES

PORTSMOUTH — Ruth Hughes, 98, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Hill View Retirement Center.

She was born May 10, 1920 in Portsmouth, the daughter of the late William Walter and Elizabeth Kessinger Walter. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Reeg, her second husband, Howard Hughes and two brothers William and Richard Walter.

Ruth retired from Martings Department store, she was a life long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of Catholic Ladies of Columbia Down By the River Quilt Guild. She volunteered for various activities at St. Mary's Church.

She is survived by her sister- in- law Ione Walter of Seabrook, Texas and cousins Bill and Tom Kessinger. Ruth is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to her cousin Elizabeth Hurst and friends Ron and Patty Pasquinelli for their caring support.

Visitation will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, February 22, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will follow with Reverend Joseph Yokum officiating. Immediately after, interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Hill View Retirement Center for their excellent care of Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring, may make donations to the food pantry at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher-Hammer Funeral Home.