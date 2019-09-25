SOUTH SHORE — Ruth A. Knauff, passed away September 24, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born September 29, 1931, in Sandy Springs, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Verdie Trimble. Ruth was a 1951 graduate of McKell High School in South Shore, Ky. She was a devoted Christian, mother and homemaker, nurse aide and dental assistant and also worked at Mitchellace.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Knauff, four brothers, Ellis, Neville, Warren and Mitch, two sisters, Clara Montgomery and Celestial Johnson.

Ruth is survived by four sons and daughter-in-laws, Michael (Debbie), Barry (Terrie), Tim (Lisa), Brent (Florence), 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Ruth loved Jesus with all her heart. Her favorite verse: 1 Corinthians 2:9 But it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.

Special thank you to SOMC Hospice and their care. Her Pastor, Brother Newman for the many visits to pray with her. All those that prayed for her healing. She is in rest with Jesus and has received her healing.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Pastor Gary Newman, officiating. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the funeral hour at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com