SCIOTOVILLE-Hettie Ruth Shoemaker, 86, of Sciotoville, died peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020 at Best Care in Wheelersburg. Born on February 25, 1934 in New Boston, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Oral Asche Sisler and was employed at the former Hallmark Gift Store in New Boston.

Ruth was a 1952 graduate of East High School and was a member of Wheelersburg Church of Christ.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Paul Dennis Shoemaker, Sr., a son, Paul Dennis Shoemaker, Jr.; three brothers, Wesley Sisler, Algon Sisler and George Sisler and a sister, Retha Madrid.

Surviving are her daughter, Pamela (Danny) Hoskins of Dayton and a granddaughter, Amber Hoskins.

A service will be held at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Lynn Wessel officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Ruth will be private. The service will be live streamed and viewable at www.brantfuneralservice.com on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.

Pam wishes to publicly thank the SOMC Hospice, Best Care staff and especially Ruth's caregivers, Debra and Sharon.