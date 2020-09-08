Ruth Stewart

PORTSMOUTH-Ruth Irene Stewart, 92, of Portsmouth, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born March 13, 1928 in McDermott to the late Leo and Ada "Meisel" Waller.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, was on the Hope Guild at SOMC, and she also volunteered at the gift shop and in Pediatrics. She use to teach ceramics as well.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Stewart, who died on February 10, 2000.

Ruth is survived by her children; Robert Stewart of Cincinnati, Dan Stewart of Haymarket, VA, and Mary Ellen Berry of Portsmouth, and two grandchildren, William and Bridgette Berry.

Burial will be in Lucasville Cemetery and will be private and at the convenience of the family.