MINFORD — Ruth Marie Swords, 92, of Minford, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence.

Born July 5, 1927, in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Everett R. and Ada (Shonkwiler) Bennett, she was a retired school bus driver for Happy Hearts Schools. She was a graduate of Minford High School in the class of 1944 and a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by four sons, Michael Swords of Newark, Phillip D. Swords, of Minford, Jeffrey Swords of Minford, Kevin Swords of Columbus; 7 grandchildren, David Crawford, Natalie Milliser, Mandy Crank, Michelle Williams, Bryan Swords, Angela Clark, Derick Swords; 24 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Allen of Minford and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Swords, on March 11, 2004, whom she married on February 8, 1946; a son, Stephen Swords, on September 4, 1978; four brothers, Bernard Bennett, Thomas Bennett, Donald Bennett, Everett Bennett; two sisters, Louise Sheets, Lucille McDaniel, and a daughter in law, Claudia Swords.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00 am at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Palla officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolence may be sent to www.edafh.com