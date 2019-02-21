SALEM EARL JACKSON, SR.

FRANKLIN FURNACE-Salem Earl Jackson, Sr., 67, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at SOMC in Portsmouth. Salem was born May 5, 1951, in Huntington, WV to the late Earl and Virginia Michael Jackson. Salem was employed by IBM as a sales representative; he was a former member of PMC and BOTW; worked with the cub scouts, Salvation Army, Red Cross Disaster Relief and coached youth sports. In addition to his parents Salem was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Jackson; two brothers, Jim and Danny Michael and an infant sister. Salem is survived by two sons, Salem Earl Jackson, Jr. and his wife Bobbi and Sabe Jackson; three brothers, Alan, William and George Michael and six grandchildren, Michael Skaggs, Elise Jackson, Dalton Jackson, Preston Jackson, Collin and Marley Hanzel.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Hector Reffit officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service on Saturday. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.