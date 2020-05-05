PALATKA, FL-Sally Jane Lawson, 85, of Palatka, passed from this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Solaris Health Care Center in Palatka. Born in McDermott, Ohio, she resided in Palatka for 36 years moving there from Lake Mary, FL. Sally had worked in food service for many years. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and also had been in the Order of Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vancil Lee Lawson and her parents, Richard and Jane Euton. Sally is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Willink (David) of Daytona Beach, 2 sons, Steve Lawson (Joy) of Interlachen and Greg Lawson (Sherri) of Hawthorne, 2 brothers, Lewis Euton (Betty) and Thomas Euton (Janice) all of McDermott, OH, 2 sisters, Emma Jean Dudding of Portsmouth, OH and Nora Rose Hoschar of Silver Springs, 2 grandchildren, Bradley Willink (Nepher) and Ashley Munch and 2 great-grandchildren, Nava Marie Willink and Austin Munch. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Sally's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020.