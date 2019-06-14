SALLY ANN (LEWIS) WILBURN

STOUT — Sally Ann (Lewis) Wilburn, 55, of Stout, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at SOMC. She was born January 6, 1964 in Cincinnati to Jack Lewis, who survives, She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie "Faye" (Napier) Lewis of Stout and her aunt, Carolyn Sue Lewis-Bowles of Manchester.

Sally is survived by her father, Jack Lewis Sr. of Stout, three children; a son, Joshua Keith Wilburn of Cincinnati, two daughters, Emily Ann James (Wilburn) and husband Dusty James of Portsmouth and Lindsey Renee Thoroman (Wilburn) and fiancé Nathan Brannan of McDermott, four grandchildren, Zoey Thoroman, Brenzlee Brannan, Bentley Brannan, and Bryson James, two brothers; Jack Lewis Jr. and wife Cathy of Cincinnati, Thomas W. Lewis and wife Laura of Stout, a sister, Dora M. Taylor and husband Gary D. Taylor of Stout, . Sally also had eight nephews and two nieces and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Sunshine Ridge Cemetery in Blue Creek. Visitation will be two hours before the service, starting at noon on Monday.