FRIENDSHIP — Rev. Sam Fillmore, 93 of Friendship died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 21, 1925 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Earl and Mable Michael Fillmore. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Donna Howard and Wilma Rose.

Sam graduated from Beaverton High School, Beaverton, MI; Greenville College, Greenville, IL and Asbury Theological Seminary, Wilmore, KY. He was a minister in United Methodist Churches for over 60 years, having served churches in Michigan, Kentucky, and Ohio. He taught school in the Ohio Valley Schools (Adams County) for 22 years. He also worked for Wal-Mart for 17 years. He and his wife built and directed Camp Tarhe (Blue Creek, OH) for almost 40 years. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church and also Director of the Blue Bird Cooperative Parish of the United Methodist Church.

Sam is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Martin Fillmore, whom he married August 22, 1959, 2 daughters; Myra Kay (John) Parker of Portsmouth and Louanna (Terry) Wyatt of Union, KY, 4 grandchildren; Mallory Moore, Megan (Alex) Corrales, Mason Parker, and Claire Wyatt, 2 great grandchildren; Logan and Solomon Moore, a sister, Darlene Davis of Gladwin, MI, along with several nieces and nephews.

Thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Camp Tarhe, c/o Jason Baker, 120 Micha Trail Drive, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or Friendship United Methodist Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 46, Friendship, Ohio 45630.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Friendship United Methodist Church with interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 4 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.