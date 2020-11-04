KITTS HILL-Sam Arthur Robinson, 40, of Kitts Hill, Ohio passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Ashland, KY. Sam was born April 28, 1980 in Huntington, WV to Laura Napier Waddell and the late Darrell "Jimmy" Robinson. He was a professional truck driver for Tri-State Oxygen Company Ashland, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell "Jimmy" Robinson; Paternal Grandparents, Jennings "OJ" and Eva "OJ Mommy" Robinson; infant brother, Dwayne Phillip Robinson; Maternal Grandparents, Arthur and Margaret Napier; Great Grandparents, Albert and Laura Napier. Sam is survived by his mother, Laura Napier Waddell, formerly of Wayne, WV, now living in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; faithful dog, Jake (BDE); sister, Scarlett Robinson of Bear Creek, NC; two uncles, Sonny Artis of Huntington, WV and Archie Napier of Huntington, WV; three aunts, Vangie "Danny" Endicott of Lavallette, WV, Garnetta Chadwick of Knoxville, TN, Shirley (Norman) Prey of Bonita Springs, FL and many cousins.

Services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Interment will be in Haverhill Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com or PO Box 265, Franklin Furnace, Ohio 45629