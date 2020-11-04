1/
Sam Robinson
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KITTS HILL-Sam Arthur Robinson, 40, of Kitts Hill, Ohio passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Ashland, KY. Sam was born April 28, 1980 in Huntington, WV to Laura Napier Waddell and the late Darrell "Jimmy" Robinson. He was a professional truck driver for Tri-State Oxygen Company Ashland, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell "Jimmy" Robinson; Paternal Grandparents, Jennings "OJ" and Eva "OJ Mommy" Robinson; infant brother, Dwayne Phillip Robinson; Maternal Grandparents, Arthur and Margaret Napier; Great Grandparents, Albert and Laura Napier. Sam is survived by his mother, Laura Napier Waddell, formerly of Wayne, WV, now living in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; faithful dog, Jake (BDE); sister, Scarlett Robinson of Bear Creek, NC; two uncles, Sonny Artis of Huntington, WV and Archie Napier of Huntington, WV; three aunts, Vangie "Danny" Endicott of Lavallette, WV, Garnetta Chadwick of Knoxville, TN, Shirley (Norman) Prey of Bonita Springs, FL and many cousins.

Services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Interment will be in Haverhill Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com or PO Box 265, Franklin Furnace, Ohio 45629



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved