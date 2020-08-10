REYNOLDSBURG-Sandra Lee Albrecht, 76, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Hospital. She was born August 8, 1944 in Steubenville, a daughter of the late Arthur T. and Virginia Palmer Albrecht. Sandy was a former mail clerk with the U.S. Postal Service. She loved to go to Casinos, play Bingo, and shop on television.

She is survived by a brother, Arthur Albrecht and wife, Teresa of Portsmouth; a cousin, Rita Sylvester of Steubenville; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Gygi.

Private interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home in New Boston. Fond memories of Sandra and condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.