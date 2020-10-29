1/2
Sandra Gilliam
PORTSMOUTH - Sandra Gilliam, age 85, of Portsmouth, passed away October 27, 2020 at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg. She was born June 24, 1935 in Greenup County to Marie Fields-Brisker. Sandra worked as a Medical Records Clerk for Shawnee Mental Health. She attended Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. Known as Mama G, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Billy Jo; son, Blaine Gilliam of Minford; grandchildren, Angie, Christi, Lindsay, Blaine David, Sarah, Matt, Mark Edward, Zach, Tabby, Justin; 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Rick, Barry, and Mark; grandson, Brandon.

Funeral services for Sandra will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastors Gary Heimbach and Mike Hannah officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
