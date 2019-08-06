SANDRA K. JORDAN

CIRCLEVILLE — Sandra K. Jordan, 72, of Circleville passed away on August 5, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1947 in Portsmouth to Harry and Nancy (Keibler) Larcher. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gene "Pete" Jordan and brothers John and Stephen Larcher.

Sandi is survived by her sister Mimi (Sylvester) Campbell, niece Ashley (Alex) Procter, nephews Jamie (Jamie) Campbell, Jason Campbell, Jearmie Larcher, great niece Aria and great nephews Kohen and Collin.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.