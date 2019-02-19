SANDRA JEAN LOCKHART

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Ms. Sandra Jean Lockhart, 76, a native of West Portsmouth, OH died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She had resided in Louisville the past several years to be near her daughter. She was born October 16, 1942 in Portsmouth to the late Louis and Marcella (Chaffin) Parker. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Lyles of New Boston/Wheelersburg, and two brothers, Herbert Parker and Terry Parker. Sandra was an incredible homemaker known for her clean house, petite figure, perfect hair and beautiful smile.

Sandra is survived by her 4 children: Kelly Holsinger, Jodi (David) Eaton, Dr. Julie (Devin Higgins) Lyles, and

Dr. J. Jason (Kristin) Lyles. She is also survived by a sister, Michelle "Shelly" Parker; 2 aunts, Joan Romero and Naomi McGraw; 3 grandchildren, Breckland Higgins, Jace Lyles, and Taye Lyles, and several nieces, nephews, and special cousins.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth

with Mike Chaffin and David Eisenberg officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 10:00 AM. As an option to flowers, the family request that donations be made to Blessings in a Backpack

of Louisville, Kentucky in Sandra's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.