CLARKTOWN – Sandra Kay Melvin, 68, of Clarktown passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born December 21, 1951 in Columbus, a daughter of the late Charles Garlinger and Delores Lowe, she was a 1970 graduate of Minford High School, obtained her Associate's degree in Plastic Engineering and later obtained her Bachelor's degree in Health Administration both at Shawnee State University. She taught at Temple Tots and Franklin Furnace Christian Academy. She was a member and Treasurer of Shawnee Hills Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Melvin; one son, William Melvin, Jr. of Clarktown; one daughter, Debra "Sis" (Mike) Cline of Clarktown; seven grandchildren, Miranda Melvin, Kaylynn (Chastin) Leeth, Macy Melvin, Merrill Melvin, Ethan Cline, Teagan Melvin, Miley Melvin; one great granddaughter, Hadlee "Gracie" Leeth; one brother, Thomas Lowe of Marengo, and four sisters, Pam Warner of Columbus, Judy (Kevin) Brisker of Florida, Brenda Bartram of Marengo, and Tracie Tong of Sinking Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Cline.

Memorial services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Shawnee Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Kenny Estep officiating. Sandy was an organ donor and donated her body to Wright State University. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shawnee Hills Baptist Church, 74 Hinkley Hollow, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.