SANDRA J. OGG

NORTH MORELAND — Sandra J. Ogg, 79, of North Moreland, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on October 28 1939, she was a daughter of the late Charles K. and Christina Isham Ogg, Sr. and was retired from the Department of Jobs and Family Services. Sandy graduated in 1957 from East High School.

Also preceding her in death were a brother and sister-in-law, Charles K. and Mary Ogg, Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Gene Rader and Sally and Ralph Campbell; and a brother, Tony Ogg.

Surviving are a son, Joe (Angie) Ogg of North Moreland; a brother, Bill (Janice) Ogg of Portsmouth; three sisters, Nancy (Mike) Lehn and Debbie Stiltner, all of North Moreland and Sue Bell of Cincinnati; a VERY special grandson whom Sandy loved very much, Daniel Ogg and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Steve Mann officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 12:00 p.m. noon on Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.