SANDRA PARKER

COLUMBUS — Sandra J. (Crabtree) Parker age 72, of Columbus, died unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born at White Cross Hospital in Columbus on May 30, 1947. She is the daughter of Ralph and Edith (Russell) Crabtree, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Frederick F. Parker, who she married on December 29, 1965 in Westerville, Ohio, brother Eugene Crabtree, and sister Marjoria (Hamilton) Mann. She was actively involved in the local Girl Scouts of America and Boy Scouts of America for many years in the Columbus area. Graduate of Eastmoor High School class of 1965.

She is survived by her children, Timothy (Bonnie) Parker of Stoustville, Ohio, Kimberly (Joe) Parker-Black of Columbus, James (Lucinda) Parker of Heath; grandchildren, Jessica Parker (Justin Foster-Starr), Courtney (Ryan) Mullins, Trevor Parker (Hannah Jordan); great grandchildren, Sarah Jane Parker and Addilyn Grace Mullins; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Little One.

Friends and family may call Sunday July 21, 2019 from 2-5 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus where funeral service will be held Monday July 22, 2019 10:00 AM. Craig Arnold officiating. Interment to follow at Lucasville Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the . www.evansfuneralhome.net