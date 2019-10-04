PORTSMOUTH —Sandra Lou Sowards, 65 of Portsmouth died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Rosemount Pavilion. She was born April 9, 1954 in Portsmouth to the late John and Pauline Cooper Sowards. She retired from Shawnee State University (Sodexo).

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Dwayne Knittle officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.