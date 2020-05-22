PORTSMOUTH - Sanford (Gene) Picklesimer "Pickle", 78, of Portsmouth, went to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Gene was born on July 22, 1941 in Lucasville, OH, son of Sanford Picklesimer and Betty Johnson Picklesimer Neal. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jane Munion, and a brother in infancy. Gene is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Sue (Taylor) Picklesimer. They were married on April 6, 1963. He always said, "There's not a woman walking that could compare to your mother". They had 57 years of love and companionship together. Gene is also survived by his two daughters, Kathy (Joe) Amburgey and Kelli (Frelon) Sparks; one grandson, Joe (Julia) Amburgey; and his two special granddaughters, Paisley and Madison Sparks who were the light of his life and his best buddies. He is also survived by his sisters, Brenda (Buddy) Hunt, Mary (Alan) Leightenheimer, Sandy (Jerry) Osborne, Ruth (Buck) Musick; one brother, Bob (Patty) Neal; and a special friend who is more like a brother, Jerry Queen. Gene had many dear friends too countless to name. Gene was a 1960 graduate of Portsmouth East High School. He began working at age 14 passing newspapers and went on to work at The Turkey Shoppe throughout high school. Several years later he started to work at Newman Auto Parts, where he worked for 25 years. Upon their closing, Gene started his own auto parts business, Gene's Auto Supply. He continued working until the time of his illness. He always loved his work and made so many dear friends through the years. Gene always said he loved what he did, so he never worked a day in his life. He enjoyed repairing TV's, working on cars, tinkering with projects, and was known for being able to fix anything. He was an avid collector of model cars (especially Fords) and Roy Rogers memorabilia, which will be on display at our local Roy Rogers Museum in Portsmouth. Gene was faithful and involved in the life of his church. He gave his life to the Lord in 1993 at the Harrisonville Avenue Church of God, where he became a member. Gene served as an usher for many years, a clerk, and also as a member of the church council. He loved his church and all the fun he had there, especially the bean dinners, men's retreats, church plays, parties, and bible school, where he loved to cook for all the children. Gene was an extraordinary man with many talents and abilities, but most importantly he was a man of love, integrity, kindness, generosity, and devotion to family. He had great wealth beyond what this world could imagine or comprehend. He trusted in God for his salvation and to care for those that he loved. Although he will no longer be with us in body, he knew the Lord will give us the strength to continue our journey. We take comfort that he is in the presence of our Lord; and we will see him again. Gene's legacy is in those lives he touched throughout the years. He loved and was loved by many. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at High Praises Church of God in Portsmouth. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston on Sunday evening from 5 – 7:00 p.m. to visit with the family and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and service wear masks and practice social distancing. Fond memories of Gene and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020.