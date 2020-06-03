PORTSMOUTH-Sarah Helen Frowine Anderson, 84, of Portsmouth, died at 2:19 p.m., Tuesday June 2, 2020 in Blanton House, Grove City, Ohio.Born June 24, 1935, she was the only child of Marcella Billian Frowine and Ralph Elbert Frowine.Sarah loved her hometown of Portsmouth, and was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and friend. She went to Roosevelt Elementary School, graduated from Portsmouth High School, and attended Miami University until she left junior year to marry her childhood sweetheart Henry (Heinie) Anderson, who preceded her in death October 24, 1997.She was a member of Holy Redeemer Church, the SOMC Scioto Guild Guild, the OSU President's Club, and cherished frequent trips to her condo in Orange Beach, Alabama. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, Friday night outings at the Pizza Pub, and the home and pool that she and Heinie built with love and pride.Survivors include children Cynthia A. Morgan, of Atlanta, Georgia and Lancaster, Ohio, Henry B. (Ryan) Anderson III of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Nancy A. (Mark) Kausel of Hilliard, Ohio, and grandchildren, Alexandra M. (Charles) Williamson, Charlotte A. Morgan, Matthew A. Kausel, Christine E. Kausel, David M. "Marlin" Anderson (deceased), Henry M. "Max" Anderson, Boone L. Anderson.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Funeral Home. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private family service is planned for Monday, June 8, with burial at Memorial Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity that you hold dear. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.