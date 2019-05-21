SARAH M. HITCHCOCK

WAVERLY — Sarah Myrtle Hitchcock, 104, of Waverly, a former Beaver area resident, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Bristol Village, National Church Residences in Waverly, Ohio.

Born April 1, 1915 in Winn, Kentucky, a daughter of the late James M. and Laura (Blanton) Lemaster, she was a homemaker enjoyed making quilts and gardening, and was a member of Candy Run United Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, James (Brygida) Hitchcock; two daughters, Mary B. Maddox, Vickie (Jim) Nickell; 21 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 46 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Hitchcock on January 19, 2000, whom she married on December 26, 1931; three sons, Gary Lewis Hitchcock, Marvin E. Hitchcock, Ronnie Hitchcock; a daughter, Olga M. Klaiber; five brothers, Beckon Lemaster, George Lemaster, Holley Lemaster, Emery Lemaster and Hasten Lemaster, and seven sisters, Eula Stapleton, Beulah Reed, June Lemaster, Lilly Lemaster, Merzie Howard, Mae Lemaster Madge Lemaster, and grandchildren, Christopher Hitchcock, Marvin Hitchcock, Jr. and Carla Klaiber-Voiers.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, with Elder Arvil Murray, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Salisbury Cemetery near Stockdale. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to7 p.m. Thursday and an hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made either to Candy Run United Baptist Church or National Church Residences Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com