WILMINGTON — Sarah Jane McKnight, 38, of Wilmington, formerly of Portsmouth, died Friday, September 6, 2019.

She was born on August 26, 1981 in Portsmouth to Harold Douglas Blair and Theresa (Murta) Blair.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children; Travis Franklin McKnight, Jayden Cne Irene McKnight, and Kaeden Hunter McKnight, her three grandchildren Eliza Adkins, Reese Adkins, and Tobias McKnight, siblings Nancy Blair, Jodie Blair, Alison Hudnall, Zach Hannah, Christopher Saunders, Nicole Curler, Aaron Hager, Andrea Hager, Austin Saunders, and Allyson Saunders.

Sarah is preceded in death by her grandmothers that helped raise her Nancy Meadows and Jesteen Blair and a sister Jennifer Pinkerman.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. A visitation for friends and family will be Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.