MINFORD – Sarah Catherine Waddell, 86, of Minford, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hill View Retirement Center.

Born June 28, 1934 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Roscoe and Merl (McManes) Estep, she was retired from Whitey's Bicycle, Inc. She was a graduate of New Boston High School in the class of 1952, a member of Harrison Free Will Baptist Church and Portsmouth Rabbit Breeders and was a former 4-H advisor.

She is survived by four sons, John L. Waddell, Larry W. Waddell, Russell (Brenda) Waddell, Rodney D. (Jessica) Waddell; two daughters, Rita (Mark) Fitzer, Alice (Scott) Christenson; 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis W. "Whitey" Waddell on October 23, 2008; a son, James L. Waddell; two brothers, Willard Estep and Charles Estep; four sisters, Carus Estep in infancy, Geneva Ford, Juanita Gerard, Margaret Barker and a daughter-in-law, Jill Waddell.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Mike Mounts officiating. Burial will be in Owl Creek Cemetery in Pike County. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.