1/
Sarah Waddell
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MINFORD – Sarah Catherine Waddell, 86, of Minford, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hill View Retirement Center.

Born June 28, 1934 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Roscoe and Merl (McManes) Estep, she was retired from Whitey's Bicycle, Inc. She was a graduate of New Boston High School in the class of 1952, a member of Harrison Free Will Baptist Church and Portsmouth Rabbit Breeders and was a former 4-H advisor.

She is survived by four sons, John L. Waddell, Larry W. Waddell, Russell (Brenda) Waddell, Rodney D. (Jessica) Waddell; two daughters, Rita (Mark) Fitzer, Alice (Scott) Christenson; 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis W. "Whitey" Waddell on October 23, 2008; a son, James L. Waddell; two brothers, Willard Estep and Charles Estep; four sisters, Carus Estep in infancy, Geneva Ford, Juanita Gerard, Margaret Barker and a daughter-in-law, Jill Waddell.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Mike Mounts officiating. Burial will be in Owl Creek Cemetery in Pike County. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved