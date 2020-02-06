SOUTH WEBSTER-Sarina Nicole Palacios, 32 of South Webster passed away on January 16th, 2020 at St. Mary's hospital in West Virginia. She was born on October 16th, 1987 in Washington to Brandy Palacios of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Mike Palacios of Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her mother Brandy Palacios, father Mike Palacios, two sons Gavin Caldwell and Linkin Toland both of South Webster, two daughters Serenity McKnight of Akron and Hailey Hammond of Columbus. Memorial Servies will be held on February 8th, 2020 at Cedar Church of Christ and Christian Union in New Boston at 1:00 pm with Paster Brad officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions he made to Cedar Street Chruch of Christ and Christian Union in New Boston, Ohio