SAUNDRA L. KIELMAR

PORTSMOUTH — Saundra L. Kielmar (July), 84, a lifelong resident of Portsmouth and member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church died Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Hospice.

Born November 3, 1934, in Portsmouth to Stewart and Rose "Rowie" July (Doll), she was a part of the first graduating class at Portsmouth Notre Dame in Portsmouth in 1953. She wed the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Kielmar on September 5, 1955. She was a former employee at General Telephone Company, a Housewife and mother to six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her Husband Richard, and granddaughter Stacey Jo Kielmar.

Surviving are her children, Sons David and Teri (Adkins) Kielmar, Richard and Kelly (Coriell) Kielmar, and James and Katrina (Boggs) Kielmar. Her daughters, Kathleen and Randy Nelson, Carolyn and Timothy Paul, and Linda and Duane Rigsby.

While an only child, Saundra had many cousins whom were like brothers and sisters to her. She enjoyed her family and friends and was the life of the party.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Jason Nelson, Andrew Kielmar, Julee Stevens, Joshua Kielmar, Rebecca Gray, Ginny Bradley, Jessica Kielmar, Ashley Kielmar, Shannon Grice, Stephen Paul, Katelyn Rigsby, Richard Paul, and Lily Kielmar and 14 great grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church with Rev. Adam Streitenberger officiating. Internment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth will be at the convenience of the family. A visitation for friends and family will be 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with a Recitation of Rosary at 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Annunciation Church.