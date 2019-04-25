SCOTT BOWEN

CIRCLEVILLE — Matthew Scott Bowen Sr., 46, of Circleville, formerly of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 30, 1972 in Portsmouth, Ohio a son of the late Charles Bowen and Loretta Salyers Bowen Pickens.

Scott was a surgical inventory supervisor for Ohio Health in Grove City and a 1991 Valley High School graduate.

He is survived by one daughter Kayla Bowen of Lucasville; one son, Matthew Scott (Kayla) Bowen Jr. of Otway; four grandchildren, Bentley, Madelyn, and Izziebell Bowen and Zyler Fannin; and one sister, Pam Davis of Kentucky.

Scott was also preceded in death by one brother, Joe Bowen.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 in Scioto Burial Park with Francis Wiley Jr. officiating. Friends may call from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.