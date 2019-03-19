SHANE M. WALTER

UPPER ARLINGTON — Shane Martin Walter, 38, of Upper Arlington, a former Portsmouth resident, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He was born April 28, 1980 in Portsmouth, the son of Janet Stone and Ralph Walter, who survive.

Shane was in medical sales and he was a 1998 Portsmouth High School graduate. He grew up attending Central Church of Christ and Holy Redeemer in Portsmouth. An avid Buckeyes fan, he received a Bachelor of Business degree from the Ohio State University in 2003. He always went all-out for holidays, loved sports and he especially enjoyed golfing with his dad, cousins and friends. Shane's natural intelligence, quick wit and great sense of humor made him a very special uncle and he was skilled at making up competitions and games for his nephews and niece. He was a charismatic person who loved to be surrounded by his family, many friends and cousins, and he was an exceptionally loving son, brother and uncle.

Surviving are his parents, Janet Stone and Ralph Walter of Portsmouth; his sister, Cortney (Bobby) Carpenter of Upper Arlington; nephews R.J., Cullen and Caleb Carpenter; niece, McClain Carpenter; aunts and uncles, Rita (Jim Curry) Walter, David (Debbie) Walter, Mark (Penny) Walter, Don Kitchen, Sandy (Bill) Brown and Pat (David Richardson) Stone; and cousins, Jen, Chris, Kory, David, Dori, Dawn, Danielle, Shawn, Elizabeth, Hailey and Lauren.

Shane was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Betty and Martin Stone; paternal grandparents, Rose and George Walter; and an aunt, Marijane Kitchen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Central Church of Christ with Dennis Dawes, minister, officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Christ of Christ Memorial Fund, 1211 Grandview Ave., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.